One dead, 10 Injured In Rukiga Accident

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at around 06:40AM at Nyakanengo in Muhanga town council along Kabale-Mbarara High way when a commuter Taxi registration number UBD 384M that was heading to Mubende district from Kisoro made a head on collision with another registration number UBD 143J that was heading to Kabale from Mbarara.
One dead, 10 Injured In Rukiga Accident2 Sep 2018, 20:54 Comments 98 Views Rukiga, Uganda Crime Analysis
