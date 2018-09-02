One dead, 10 Injured In Rukiga Accident

Vehicles that were involved in an accident Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at around 06:40AM at Nyakanengo in Muhanga town council along Kabale-Mbarara High way when a commuter Taxi registration number UBD 384M that was heading to Mubende district from Kisoro made a head on collision with another registration number UBD 143J that was heading to Kabale from Mbarara.