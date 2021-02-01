In short
Johnson Omona, a porter at Kaket Health Center II in Lapono Sub-county died on Sunday afternoon while being referred to Dr Ambrosoli Memorial Hospital Kalongo in Kalongo Town Council.
He reportedly consumed the potent liquid on Saturday with Louis Odonga 53, a watchman at the same health facility.
One Dead, Another Unconscious After Drinking Hand Sanitizer in Agago
Tagged with: alcohol based hand sanitizer
Mentioned: Kaket Helath Center II Lapono Subcounty
