Brian Luwaga
10:11

One Dead As Truck Rams into House in Luwero Town

24 Nov 2021, 09:58 Comments 221 Views Crime Updates

In short
The Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson Isah Ssemwogerere says that it is alleged a man who was learning how to drive the truck lost control on the playground and rammed into the house killing the teenager on spot as well as injuring two others.

 

Tagged with: accident
Mentioned: Luwero Central Police Station

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.