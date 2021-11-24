In short
The Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson Isah Ssemwogerere says that it is alleged a man who was learning how to drive the truck lost control on the playground and rammed into the house killing the teenager on spot as well as injuring two others.
One Dead As Truck Rams into House in Luwero Town
