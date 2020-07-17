One Prisons Serviceman Dead, Five Injured in Bombo Accident

In short
The accident involved in a Uganda Prisons Service truck registration number UG-0163U which was carrying 39 newly posted Uganda Prisons Servicemen to Nakasongola Prisons from Luzira Prisons in Kampala.
One Prisons Serviceman Dead, Five Injured in Bombo Accident17 Jul 2020, 17:20 Comments 148 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
Tagged with: accident kampala gulu highway
Mentioned: uganda prisons service
