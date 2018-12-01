Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Masaka Road Accident Claims One, Injures four Others

Victor Tumwebaze, the Kalungu District Traffic Police Officer, says the Kampala bound taxi rammed into the stationery Fuso truck number UAW 960B that had broken down on the road.

 

