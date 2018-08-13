Land Brawls Claims One, Injures Two Others Critically

In short
The trio was attacked on Sunday evening in Madera village in Soroti Municipality following a land dispute. Michael Odongo, the East Kyoga Region Police Spokesperson, says the trio was attacked when they tried to confront some people of a disputed piece of land in Madera village.
Land Brawls Claims One, Injures Two Others Critically13 Aug 2018, 17:29 Comments 157 Views Soroti, Uganda Crime Report
