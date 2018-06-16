Kukunda Judith
Woman Dies in Northern Bypass Accident

16 Jun 2018 Kampala, Uganda
According to Ministry of Works and Transport performance report of 2016/17 at least 9,572 people have been killed in motor accidents in the last three years countrywide the situation worsens every year.

 

