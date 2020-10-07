Michael Ojok
12:25

One Fead, Four Missing As Boat Capsizes in River Nile

7 Oct 2020, 12:25 Comments 109 Views Pakwach, Uganda Business and finance Environment Northern Updates

In short
Josephine Angucia, the West Nile Police Spokesperson, says the Olobodegi Parish Chief informed the Officer in Charge of Panyango Police post about the incident, who entered a case of death by drowning vide SD Ref.

 

Tagged with: One dead, four missing as boat capsizes in River Nile.
Mentioned: boat accident pakwach district

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.