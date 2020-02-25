Ahmed Wetaka
One Feared Dead as People Power Activists, Police Clash in Nansana

The activists were returning from the burial of their colleague, Ritah Nabukenya in Kiboga district. Nabukenya succumbed to injuries she sustained in a motor accident in Nakawa on Monday.

 

