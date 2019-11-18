Ayubu Kirinya
One Injured in Mbale ‘Waragi’ Processing Plant Fire

18 Nov 2019, 08:01 Comments 294 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Misc Updates
In short
The cause of the fire remains unclear but residents claim it could have started from one of the workers who was smoking. The house was initially a hostel for university students and parking yard, no one knew what was being done in the building as entry was only restricted to staff because of the tight security.

 

