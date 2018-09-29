One Killed, 9 Arrested as JAT Operatives Raid Suspected Terror Cell

In short
The operation was carried on Friday night by operatives from the Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force-JAT. The dead suspect has since been identified as Abdul Kateregga
One Killed, 9 Arrested as JAT Operatives Raid Suspected Terror Cell29 Sep 2018, 19:15 Comments 127 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: police custody intelligence security
Mentioned: abdul kateregga mulago national refferal hospital
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.