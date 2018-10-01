Hippo Kills One, Injures Two Others

In short
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson, told Uganda Radio Network that the Hippo grabbed one of the fishermen and disappeared with him in the river.
Hippo Kills One, Injures Two Others1 Oct 2018, 18:22 Comments 167 Views Kagadi, Uganda Health Breaking news
