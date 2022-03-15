One Killed in Katakwi as Residents Protest Against Cattle Thefts

In short
Godfrey Omolo, the Katakwi District LC V Chairperson, says that the situation is tense as community members seek explanations for the continuous raids in the district.
One Killed in Katakwi as Residents Protest Against Cattle Thefts15 Mar 2022, 12:14 Comments 92 Views Katakwi, Uganda Security Crime Updates
