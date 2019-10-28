Edward Eninu
One Killed in Kotido Cattle Raid

28 Oct 2019, 19:56 Comments 82 Views Kotido, Uganda Crime Security Breaking news

The LC 3 Chairperson of Kotido West Division, Peter Kaka Nangiro has identified the deceased as 14-year-old herds boy, Lokol Apalokol who was shot dead by the suspected Turkana raiders at Kalongolemugu grazing fields, just three kilometers from Nakapelimoru 403 brigade headquarters.

 

