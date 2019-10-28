One Killed in Kotido Cattle Raid

In short
The LC 3 Chairperson of Kotido West Division, Peter Kaka Nangiro has identified the deceased as 14-year-old herds boy, Lokol Apalokol who was shot dead by the suspected Turkana raiders at Kalongolemugu grazing fields, just three kilometers from Nakapelimoru 403 brigade headquarters.
One Killed in Kotido Cattle Raid28 Oct 2019, 19:56 Comments 82 Views Kotido, Uganda Crime Security Breaking news
