One Killed in Land Fight

6 Nov 2022 Mukono, Uganda
Police taking the body of Innocent Masinge to the City Mortury_png

Innocent Masinge, one of the youths hired by Ssoziis side was hacked to death. Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, says by the time police arrived at the scene Masinge had already died, his body bearing deep cuts on the head with blood covering the entire face.

 

