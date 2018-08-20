In short
The deceased whose identity is yet to be confirmed was shot dead as police officers and military personnel fired bullets and tear gas to disperse crowds that had gathered to protest of the continued detention Robert Kyagulanyi, the Kyadondo East MP.
One Killed in Protest Against Bobi Wine Detention
