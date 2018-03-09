One Killed, Two Injured in Kabowa Police Station Attack

In short
Police are investigating circumstances under which one person was shot dead, two others injured at Kabowa police station in Lubaga Division, Kampala District. At 9:21 pm on Thursday, an unidentified civilian holding a hammer and a knife attacked Kabowa police station in Lubaga Division and started stabbing crime presenters and police officers.
One Killed, Two Injured in Kabowa Police Station Attack9 Mar 2018, 17:45 Comments 227 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
