One Killed, Two Injured in Kabowa Police Station Attack

9 Mar 2018, 17:45 Comments 227 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report

Police are investigating circumstances under which one person was shot dead, two others injured at Kabowa police station in Lubaga Division, Kampala District. At 9:21 pm on Thursday, an unidentified civilian holding a hammer and a knife attacked Kabowa police station in Lubaga Division and started stabbing crime presenters and police officers.

 

