Pamela Mawanda
20:02

One Million African Children Vaccinated Against Malaria

21 Apr 2022, 19:52 Comments 81 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
While the vaccine can save lives, the limited supply will likely leave countries like Uganda unable to access the vaccine soon. Dr Harriet Kisakye, the WHO country immunization officer says that countries like Uganda are being encouraged to introduce the vaccine in a phased manner

 

Tagged with: Malaria Vaccine Uganda to get malaria vaccine

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.