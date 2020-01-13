In short
Kirabo was kidnapped and strangled by unknown person’s moments after she was sent to buy spices at a shop located about 20 meters from her grandmother’s home. Her body was found in an incomplete building in Makindye Division, over the weekend.
One Person Arrested, Two Others Wanted in Makindye Girl's Murder13 Jan 2020, 17:07 Comments 229 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Updates
