The deceased identified as Abdullah Nsubuga is a pupil of Bright Primary school. The accident which occurred on Tuesday at Rukerere village along Bukulula- Kalungu road involved a truck canter registration number UAY 211B.
One Pupil Killed, 36 Injured in Kalungu Accident18 Jun 2019, 15:37 Comments 178 Views Kalungu, Uganda Crime Misc Breaking news
