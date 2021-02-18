One Shot Dead in Jinja City

In short

It is alleged that at around 7:00 pm, a police patrol vehicle knocked a motorcycle rider at Mafubira along Jinja-Iganga road. Boda Boda cyclists confronted the police officers and demanded that they take their colleague to hospital for treatment.

However, when the police officers refused, the cyclists pelted the police personnel with stones. The police retaliated by firing live bullets directly at the crowd, killing Samanya instantly and injuring another.