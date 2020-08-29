Brian Luwaga
11:00

One Shot Dead in Luweero

29 Aug 2020, 10:48 Comments 155 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Breaking news
Residents and Detectives from Luweero CPS at the scene where Katinda Bisaso was shot dead last night

Residents and Detectives from Luweero CPS at the scene where Katinda Bisaso was shot dead last night

In short
Susan Namtovu a widow suspects that the murder is linked to outstanding family wrangle over 2.5 acres of land which the deceased refused to sell .

 

Tagged with: Murder gun abuse land wrangle
Mentioned: wobulenzi police station

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.