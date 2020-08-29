One Shot Dead in Luweero

In short
Susan Namtovu a widow suspects that the murder is linked to outstanding family wrangle over 2.5 acres of land which the deceased refused to sell .
One Shot Dead in Luweero29 Aug 2020, 10:48 Comments 155 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Breaking news
Residents and Detectives from Luweero CPS at the scene where Katinda Bisaso was shot dead last night
In short
Tagged with: Murder gun abuse land wrangle
Mentioned: wobulenzi police station
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.