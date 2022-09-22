One Shot Dead in Rutshuru Province As Congolese Protest Presence of M23 in Bunagana

In short
On Thursday hundreds of demonstrators organized by Forces Vive a civil society organization in North Province blocked National Road number 2 which links the city of Goma to Rutshuru, up to Butembo.
One Shot Dead in Rutshuru Province As Congolese Protest Presence of M23 in Bunagana22 Sep 2022, 18:36 Comments 139 Views Rutshuru, Democratic Republic of the Congo Security Updates
Demonstrators carrying a banner bearing words of demand for FARDC to resume fighting aganist M23 rebels in Bunagana
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.