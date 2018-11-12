One Tests Positive for Crimean-Congo Fever in Rukungiri

In short
Dr Akasiima Mucunguzi, the Rukungiri District Health Officer, says that all people who got in contact with the two victims have also been isolated for surveillance. Mucunguzi also says that the Rapid Response Team has identified Bugangari Health Centre IV in Bugangari Sub County as the treatment Centre.
One Tests Positive for Crimean-Congo Fever in Rukungiri12 Nov 2018, 16:35 Comments 142 Views Rukungiri, Uganda Health Analysis
Karoli Lwanga Hospital Nyakibale whiere Congo Crimean haemorrhagic fever victims died from Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.