One Ummah Uganda Donates to Kasese Flood Victims

Shania Kigozi, the One Ummah Uganda Country Director, says the relief is meant to support hundreds of people whose livelihoods were disrupted by the May floods, which caused a lot of destruction in Kasese District.
One Ummah Uganda Donates to Kasese Flood Victims5 Oct 2020, 10:12 Comments 95 Views Kasese, Uganda Religion Environment Updates
