Ongoing Abductions, Arbitrary Arrests, Alarm Appointments Committee of Parliament

In short
Security agencies have been consistently ranked highly as abusers of human rights. A report by the Human Rights Watch issued in March said that security agencies were responsible for different cases of enforced disappearances, torture, detention without trial, among others.
Ongoing Abductions, Arbitrary Arrests, Alarm Appointments Committee of Parliament10 Oct 2022
Newly appointed Human Rights Commissioners Omara Apita and Simeo Nsubuga after appearing before the Appointments Committee.
