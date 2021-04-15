Ongwen Asks ICC To Spare Him From 'Further' Imprisonment

In short
Ongwen who made submissions at The Hague based court on Thursday during a mitigation session of his case noted that for 27 years since his abduction as a child by the LRA rebels, he lived in prison in captivity.
Ongwen Asks ICC To Spare Him From 'Further' Imprisonment15 Apr 2021, 19:38 Comments 176 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Human rights Court Updates
In short
Tagged with: Dominic Ongwen asks ICC to be freed Lord's Resistance Army LRA sentencinh hearing session
Mentioned: International Criminal Court (ICC)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.