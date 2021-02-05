Ongwen Conviction Evokes Sad Memories, Brings Hope for LRA Victims

In short
“He gave instructions to loot food, abduct people, burn down the camp and the barracks,” the Presiding Judge Schmitt said. “An old woman who could not carry her load was strangled and had her throat cut,” he added. “His men shot, beat and abducted civilians in the head and the face to make sure they were dead.”
Ongwen Conviction Evokes Sad Memories, Brings Hope for LRA Victims5 Feb 2021, 14:51 Comments 239 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Human rights Court Updates
Locals follow the court proceeding of former LRA commander Dominic Ongwen through radio at Awalmon ward Pajule Town Council in Pader District on Thursday.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.