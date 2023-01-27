Ochola O. Dominic
Ongwen Yet to Choose Country Where to Serve His Jail Term

27 Jan 2023 Kampala, Uganda
Courtesy Photo of Dominic Ongwne attending appeals judgement on 15 December 2022 in The Hague

Ongwen was sentenced to 25 years in jail on 6th, May, 2021 by the ICC’s Trial Chamber IX after being convicted on 61 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity. The crimes were committed in Northern Uganda between July 1, 2022, and December 31, 2005.

 

