Alex Otto
15:50

Ongwen's Defense: LRA War Creation of Government

6 Oct 2018, 15:50 Comments 117 Views The Hague, Netherlands Court Crime Updates
Dominic Ongwens defense team Alex Otto

Dominic Ongwens defense team Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Fadi Abdallah, the ICC Spokesperson, however says they can only work on cases that are referred to them and not political statements and things that are not yet before court.

 

Tagged with: team court war crimes defense dominic ongwen international crimnal court
Mentioned: ongwen government crispus ayena odongo northern uganda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.