In short
His 69-year-old paternal uncle Johnson Odonga says that since then they never set eyes on Ongwen who was a humble child before being turned into a brutal killing “machine”. Odonga is bothered by the conviction and says that Ongwen deserves a pardon because he grew up in captivity where his abductors taught him only how to fight and kill.
Ongwen’s Family Broken by ICC Conviction, “Our Son was Turned into A killer”7 Feb 2021, 17:36 Comments 213 Views Kitgum, Uganda Court Human rights Northern Updates
Dominic Ongwen's relatives look at his photo that appeared on a News paper article from their home in Coo-rom village in Lamogi Subcounty Amuru district. Photo by Julius Ocungi
