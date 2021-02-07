Ongwen’s Family Broken by ICC Conviction, “Our Son was Turned into A killer”

Dominic Ongwen's relatives look at his photo that appeared on a News paper article from their home in Coo-rom village in Lamogi Subcounty Amuru district. Photo by Julius Ocungi

In short

His 69-year-old paternal uncle Johnson Odonga says that since then they never set eyes on Ongwen who was a humble child before being turned into a brutal killing “machine”. Odonga is bothered by the conviction and says that Ongwen deserves a pardon because he grew up in captivity where his abductors taught him only how to fight and kill.