Ongwen’s Lawyer Cites Intimidation of Witnesses

The lead lawyer for Dominic Ongwen at the International Criminal Court (ICC) Krispus Ayena Odongo - Courtesy Photo

Ongwen’s lead lawyer, Krispus Ayena Odongo told the International Criminal Court on Tuesday that the defense team had been threatened. Ayena, who didn’t specify the nature of the threats, said the threats and intimidation are the work of individuals he didn’t name.

 

