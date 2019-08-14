In short
Ongwen’s lead lawyer, Krispus Ayena Odongo told the International Criminal Court on Tuesday that the defense team had been threatened. Ayena, who didn’t specify the nature of the threats, said the threats and intimidation are the work of individuals he didn’t name.
Ongwen's Lawyer Cites Intimidation of Witnesses
The lead lawyer for Dominic Ongwen at the International Criminal Court (ICC) Krispus Ayena Odongo - Courtesy Photo
