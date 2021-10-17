In short
Paul Senoga, an IT expert and dealer in security system like vehicle tracking, agrees with police that banks conceal a lot of information about their illegally accessed systems. Senoga says hackers keep testing the systems until they gain access using malwares. As a solution, Senoga urges companies to always hire permanent and competent people who keep testing their own system purposely to spot loopholes early enough.
Online Hackers Steal UGX14 Billion from Uganda –Interpol
17 Oct 2021
