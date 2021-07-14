Namugabi Eva
Online Learning Losing Hype in Second School Closure

14 Jul 2021 Kampala, Uganda

Dominic Karyarugokwe, the Principal Froberto Nursery and Primary school in Hoima district attribute the development to lack of response from parents. Karyarugokwe explains that they managed to conduct e-Learning last year without many hurdles because of the cooperation of parents.

 

