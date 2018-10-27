In short
Dr William Tayebwa, the Head of the Department of Journalism and Communication at Makerere University argues that journalists are up to a challenge to distinguish between fake news and propaganda.
Online Manipulation Undermining Media Credibility – Experts
Panel discussion on Social Media, Fake News and Online Manipulation at a Kampala Geopolitics conference taking place at Makerere University in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.
