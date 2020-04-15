Online Predators Putting Children at Risk During COVID-19 Pandemic Lockdown

In short
More than 1.5 billion children and young people have been affected by school closures worldwide. 1.5 million of these are in Uganda, where schools have been closed since March 18. Many of these are now online taking classes and socializing, a trend which is likely to continue for the next 21 days, after the extension of the lockdown.
Online Predators Putting Children at Risk During COVID-19 Pandemic Lockdown15 Apr 2020, 07:51 Comments 107 Views Kampala, Uganda Science and technology Human rights Education Report
In short
Mentioned: International Telecommunication Union UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) WHO the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.