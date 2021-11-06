Online Voting System Frustrates Kabale University Guild Elections

In short
The voting which took place today had a hybrid of both physical and online polls. While Engineering and Medicine students were voting physically at the University playground in Kikungiri, the rest of the departments were voting through the AIMS software.
Online Voting System Frustrates Kabale University Guild Elections6 Nov 2021, 17:55 Comments 239 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: kabale university
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.