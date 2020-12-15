Only 1.5% Repaying Gov’t Student Loans as Applicant Numbers Rise

In short
Michael Wanyama, the Executive Director of the scheme, says that only 63 students have been able to start repaying the money, yet available statistics indicate that over 4,000 students have already completed their studies in different disciplines where the government spent over 25 billion shillings with a big number of them expected to have started servicing their respective loans.
Only 1.5% Repaying Gov’t Student Loans as Applicant Numbers Rise15 Dec 2020, 18:02 Comments 138 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Michael Wanyama, the Executive Director of the student loan scheme, addressing journalists at Media Centre.
