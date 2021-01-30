In short
Mathias Nabutele, the Deputy Prime Minister of Inzu Ya Masaba, says they have restricted the number of mourners to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures set by the Ministry of Health to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Only 200 People To Attend Umukuka's Funeral
