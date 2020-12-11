Basaija Idd
Only 200 to Attend Consecration of New South Ruwenzori Bishop

11 Dec 2020, 18:32 Comments 238 Views Kasese, Uganda Religion Updates
Rev. Alice Nabirye Mbusa told URN that all was set for the concecration of the new Bishop

Rev. Alice Nabirye Mbusa the function’s publicity chairperson told URN reporter that a few people have been given invitations to witness the ceremony on behalf of the larger catholic community across the diocese.

 

