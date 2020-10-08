Only 50 Taxis To Operate At Entebbe Airport

In short
Sserubidde says working in partnership with Uganda Civil Aviation Authority-UCAA and the Works Ministry, they launched an Airport Taxi App to stop drivers from fighting for passengers at the entrance terminal.
Of which, 20 operators work in the day shift and 30 during night time.
Only 50 Taxis To Operate At Entebbe Airport8 Oct 2020, 12:25 Comments 123 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Health Updates
An attendant measure body temperature of an airport taxi driver, The female passenger (in black shirt) is told to wash her hands before she can board the taxi
