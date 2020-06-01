Only 60 People Invited for Martyrs Day Celebrations

In short
The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Dr. Steven Kaziimba Mugalu has invited only 40 people to attend the annual prayers. The revelation was made by the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira during an on-site visit to the shrine, early today.
Only 60 People Invited for Martyrs Day Celebrations1 Jun 2020, 20:12 Comments 196 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: Uganda Martyrs
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.