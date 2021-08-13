In short
At the onset of the pandemic in Uganda last year, the local authorities had no idea that the pandemic would last far longer than a few weeks. For this, the banking industry with guidance by the Central Bank offered credit relief measures for 10-months to borrowers to cushion them against any possible shocks, since economic activities had been shut down.
Only Borrowers in Highly Affected Areas to Get Credit Relief Extension - BOU
