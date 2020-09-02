Only Two Childhood Cancer Doctors at Mulago

In short
Balagadde who had for many years worked alone says the institute has been working to improve their human resource especially as they expect to have up to 2000 children reporting annually. Recently they increased nurses in her department from 15 to 23.
Only Two Childhood Cancer Doctors at Mulago2 Sep 2020, 19:56 Comments 48 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: cancer in children
Mentioned: Uganda Cancer Institute-UCI
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.