Only Vaccinated Police Officers, Civilians to Access Police Headquarters – IGP

Counter-terrorism teams guarding the entrance are restricting people from going beyond the gate without proof of vaccination. Staff at the police headquarters said a directive has been issued by the IGP that a COVID-19 vaccination card must be the gate pass for both civilians and police personnel.
Only Vaccinated Police Officers, Civilians to Access Police Headquarters – IGP25 Jun 2021, 05:54 Comments 111 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
