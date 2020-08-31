Only Visitors, Tourists Wear Face Masks in Kalangala

In short
Health experts recommend that people should wear masks in public settings especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. According to medics, the masks may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.
Only Visitors, Tourists Wear Face Masks in Kalangala31 Aug 2020, 16:02 Comments 128 Views Kalangala, Uganda Health Local government Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.