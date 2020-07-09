In short
Gen. Kavuma revealed that it is for this reason that the suspects will stand trial in an open court martial in Mityana town to restore public confidence in the force.
Open Court Martial To Try Four Soldiers for Assaulting Mityana LC 5 Chairperson Top story9 Jul 2020, 10:37 Comments 148 Views Mityana, Uganda Crime Updates
Chairman Joseph Luzige (center) talks to updf officers after the meeting at Mityana district headquarters on Wednesday
Mentioned: UPDF
