Open Ditches Worry Bulambuli Residents

23 Jul 2019, 12:22 Comments 115 Views Bulambuli, Eastern Region, Uganda Security Health Environment Updates
The ditches that were used to extract murram by road construction companies since 1998 have turned into man made lakes in the area. They are also breeding places for mosquitoes and a death trap for residents, especially children.

 

