Richard Ggaliwango
14:42

Open Schools to Save Future Generation, Educationists Plead

6 Sep 2021, 14:41 Comments 134 Views Mukono District, Uganda Education Business and finance Editorial
Fr. Gerald Bwenvu, left, speaking to school proprietors after the meeting.

Fr. Gerald Bwenvu, left, speaking to school proprietors after the meeting.

In short
Chairperson Lugoloobi says since most parents returned work, children who are left at home with liberty to move anyhow are at high risk would be safer in a restricted school environment with the COVID-19 standard operating procedures being followed.

 

Tagged with: Coronavirus Education Government Urged to Open Schools in Order to Save the Future Generation Mukono District School Proprietors’ Association
Mentioned: Mukono District School Proprietors’ Association

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.