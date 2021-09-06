Open Schools to Save Future Generation, Educationists Plead

In short
Chairperson Lugoloobi says since most parents returned work, children who are left at home with liberty to move anyhow are at high risk would be safer in a restricted school environment with the COVID-19 standard operating procedures being followed.
Open Schools to Save Future Generation, Educationists Plead6 Sep 2021, 14:41 Comments 134 Views Mukono District, Uganda Education Business and finance Editorial
In short
Tagged with: Coronavirus Education Government Urged to Open Schools in Order to Save the Future Generation Mukono District School Proprietors’ Association
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.