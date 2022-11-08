Ochola O. Dominic
Opendi Secures Leave of Parliament to Introduce Alcohol Control Bill

Sarah Achieng Opendi sought leave to introduce the Alcohol Control Bill.

In short
The Private Member’s Bill seeks to repeal the current legislation including the Liquor Act, the Portable Spirit, and the Enguli (Manufacturing and Licensing) Act, all enacted in the 1960s, which have become obsolete and can't address the contemporary challenges relating to alcohol consumption.

 

